Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $54.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $20,834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

