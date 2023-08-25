Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.24

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.24 and last traded at C$30.17, with a volume of 137174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.9978448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

