Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) EVP Toby David Sells 54,941 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Celsius Stock Down 1.5 %

CELH stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Celsius by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

