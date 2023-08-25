Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 3.9%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 6,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 185,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.