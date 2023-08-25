Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Century Lithium Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVE LCE opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38. Century Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$1.48.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

