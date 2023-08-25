Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Century Lithium Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CVE LCE opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38. Century Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$1.48.
Century Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.