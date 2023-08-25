ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.40. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $29.99.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 23.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
