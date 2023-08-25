ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.40. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 876.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 304,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 353.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

