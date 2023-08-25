Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 452,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,460,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

