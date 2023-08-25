Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.