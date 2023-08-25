Citigroup Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $247.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $220.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.