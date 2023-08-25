Citigroup Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $48,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $708.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

