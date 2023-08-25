Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $45,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.27 and a 200-day moving average of $321.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.