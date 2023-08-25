Citigroup Inc. Buys 135,348 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,348 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $48,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi raised its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,957,000 after buying an additional 2,777,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $28.85 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

