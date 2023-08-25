Citigroup Inc. Has $40.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.87% of Tower Semiconductor worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

