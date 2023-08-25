Citigroup Inc. Has $43.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

