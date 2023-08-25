Citigroup Inc. Has $45 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $44,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after buying an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

