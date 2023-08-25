Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,928 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,469 shares of company stock worth $9,683,888. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $423.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

