Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,225 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $47,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

