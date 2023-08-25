Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $53,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

