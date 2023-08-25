Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,560 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $48,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $435.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.