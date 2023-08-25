Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 851,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,338,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after buying an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,855,000 after buying an additional 3,901,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 2,862,041 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.