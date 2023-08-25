Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.08 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.