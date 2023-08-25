Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 48609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.
