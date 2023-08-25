Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,675 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $26,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

