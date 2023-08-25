Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

