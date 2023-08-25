Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 392,497 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.29% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

