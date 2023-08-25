Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,122,141 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 25.50% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $29.61 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

