Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

