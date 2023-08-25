Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 114,612 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

