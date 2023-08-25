Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 321,482 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.84% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $43.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.