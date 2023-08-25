Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 54,731 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.52% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.40 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

