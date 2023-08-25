Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

EFAV stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

