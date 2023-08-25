Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

