Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35,720.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 569.8% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $136.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

