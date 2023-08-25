Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $181.53 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

