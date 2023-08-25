Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 33.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $111.04 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

