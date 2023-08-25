Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

