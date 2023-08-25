Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $26.67 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $26,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.