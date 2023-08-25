Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,880,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

