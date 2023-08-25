Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 6.94% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $33,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

