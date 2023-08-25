Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Albemarle worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

ALB opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

