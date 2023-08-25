Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $26,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

