Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 167,986 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $47.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

