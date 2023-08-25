Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $377.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.23 and a 200-day moving average of $362.03. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.