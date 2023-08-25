Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average is $286.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

