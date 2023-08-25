Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

HP Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

