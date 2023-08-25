Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 55,914 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.