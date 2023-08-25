Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

