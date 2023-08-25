Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,647,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,763,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

