Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

