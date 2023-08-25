Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

